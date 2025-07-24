Nine correctional officers accused of inmate’s murder granted bail

Nine correctional services officials accused of the murder of an inmate at the Polokwane Correctional Centre have been released on R1,500 bail each.
Victor Ramoroka, 52, Victor Seakamela, 59, Lutendo Vele, 41, Christopher Mafela, 33, Michael Ramabu, 42, Anna Shai, 41, Josephine Mphela, 49, Obed Selolo, 53, and Lucas Phihlela, 54, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder.
The group is accused of assaulting a male inmate in July 2024 who later succumbed to his injuries while in custody.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the incident.
“Subsequent to police investigations, it is alleged that during July 2024, the Correctional Services members assaulted a male inmate and he later died,” said Ledwaba.
“The matter was reported to the police, and at the time a case of inquest was registered. During the course of the investigation and after autopsy results, the charge was changed to murder.”
According to police, four officials were initially arrested in October 2024 but the case against them was provisionally withdrawn.
Ledwaba said as investigations continued, the four officials were rearrested and five other suspects also arrested on Monday.
The case has been postponed to August 21 for a regional court appearance and further police investigations.
