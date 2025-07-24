“We will fill them [MMCs for finance and transport] quite soon. We just have to analyse the reports [on Kunene]. Once we are done with that, we will make the necessary announcement on how we are going to fill them,” Morero said.
The duties of finance MMC are being handled directly from his office.
“The mayor must take responsibility to ensure that all departments do what they have to do. I’m the acting MMC responsible for finance,” Morero said.
“Once we conclude in the next few days, we will then complete the transport issue. So there’s no problem. There’s nothing to worry about,” he said.
Morero assured residents that service delivery will continue uninterrupted, even in the absence of political appointments.
“All departments have heads of department who are employed as technocrats to ensure that the department runs properly, even at the point where there’s no political aide. Also, the acting city manager is ensuring that the work of the municipality continues to happen, regardless of not having a political aide. So we are in control.”
The mayor also addressed the ongoing political instability in the council, particularly after the speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, was ousted and replaced by Arnolds. He confirmed that coalition negotiations between the ANC and ActionSA are ongoing.
“There were issues that were put on the table. There were issues ActionSA put on the table, and that’s where we could not reach an agreement. We then agreed on one principle — that the discussion, engagements and negotiations between the ANC and ActionSA will continue,” he said.
Morero said he was also expecting a more detailed report on the Usindiso Building fire that claimed the lives of 76 people in August 2023 in the Joburg CBD.
He added that more recommendations have been made, which will assist him in deciding how to move forward on the issue.
SowetanLIVE
Morero 'ordered' not to speak about MMC Kunene
Political future of Patriotic Alliance councillor is unclear
Image: Thulani Mbele
SowetanLIVE
