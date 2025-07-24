News

Hackers target Treasury, servers isolated as team assesses malware

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2025 - 12:40
The National Treasury's infrastructure reporting and monitoring website servers have been isolated for staff to assess the compromise and ensure the security of its systems. Stock image
Image: Artur Szczybylo

The National Treasury says it identified malware on its infrastructure reporting and monitoring (IRM) website on Tuesday afternoon.

The IRM servers were isolated for its staff to assess the magnitude of the compromise and to ensure the security of its systems.

In light of Microsoft's recent warning of attacks on software globally, the Treasury said it has contacted the tech giant to check for and address potential vulnerabilities in its information and communication technology (ICT) environment.

Despite this, the Treasury said its systems and websites continue to operate normally without any disruption.

“The National Treasury's ICT department processes more than 200,000 e-mails each day and facilitates more than 400,000 user connections through their websites daily,” it said.

“On average, the ICT team successfully detects and blocks about 5,800 security threats directed at Treasury systems every day, showcasing the department's commitment to maintaining a secure digital environment. These threats encompass a range of malicious activities, including phishing attempts, malware infections and spam attacks.”

TimesLIVE

