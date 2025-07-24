The power utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said police informed them that the risk is too high and they, as the SAPS, don’t have sufficient manpower.
“So, today was supposed to be the day when we do this illegal connections cut-off, but the police have just told us that the threat is too high and also that they do not have enough manpower to escort or to protect city power technicians.
Last week, City Power officials went to Tshepisong phase 7 to remove illegal connections and also do maintenance but came under attack from residents who held them hostage.
They had to quickly leave the area, but their plan to resume with the operation on Thursday could not continue.
The entity will go back to the community on August 5 to resume the disconnections.
SowetanLIVE
City Power halts Tshepisong illegal cut-offs after cops point safety risks
Image: City of Tshwane
