Alexandra CPF member accused of murdering her son is granted bail

Ntombizodwa Mashinini, an Alexandra community policing forum (CPF) member accused of stabbing her son to death, was on Thursday released on R5,000 bail.‎‎

Mashinini, 40, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder.‎‎

When she walked into the court, the accused blew a kiss while greeting family members in the public gallery with a smile. She gave one of the family members a brown envelope.

Some people seated in the public gallery expressed a wish for her to be granted bail so that she can take care of her eight-month-old baby.

While waiting for her verdict, a family member said: “We pray that she gets bail and takes care of her kids, her kids really love her, and she loves them too.”

Meanwhile, family members were stressed about the bail as Mashinini is unemployed and volunteering for the Alexandra CPF.

An Alexandra CPF executive confirmed Mashinini was a member.

“We are aware of the issue of our member being accused of murdering her son. The case is in the hands of the law, and it will be investigated like all other cases,” the executive said.

‎‎Mashinini is accused of killing her 21-year-old son on July 5 at their home in East Bank.

According to the state, the 21-year-old came home on the day intoxicated and there was an argument in the kitchen where there was a knife. A struggle ensued and Mashinini grabbed the knife and stabbed her son.

The state did not oppose bail.

The defence argued that she was the first-time offender, had no previous convictions, no pending cases and no pending protection orders.

Mashinisi was released on condition she does not have contact with witnesses. These include her boyfriend and her two older children. She was granted full custody of her eight-month-old baby.

The case has been postponed to August 13 for a regional court appearance and further police investigations.

TimesLIVE