TRIBUTE | 'A piece of my heart died with Pearl'

The four of us had moved to a small back room at Armitage Street in Orlando West. I fondly remember you taking care of me as a child when uMama would either be at work or in her room nursing the wounds from the physical abuse she endured in her marriage.
I never understood why uMama isolated herself at times because you did your best to shield me from witnessing her during the vulnerable times. I understood your selfless nature when I was much older. I will eternally be grateful for the unconditional love you showed me, affording me some moments to just be a child. The care and protection never ceased, you were a constant pillar of strength.
Our childhood was never a great one. This is no secret to many. Well into our adulthood people often asked us why we knew so many people, this was mainly because we moved around a lot.
We seemed to always be running away from something. We are accustomed to change. We are either always changing jobs, homes, furniture and our friends came in seasons. We were accustomed to change at a very early age. To this very day, change has been the only constant thing in our lives.
I went through a number of personal setbacks recently. You carried me. You were still carrying me in your heart till it literally stopped on Saturday morning. A piece of my heart died with you at the hospital.
Your last few months were magical. I have to thank your team from Sowetan for this. They brought you back to life. Your move to the Sowetan was the turning point in your life. You connected with God in unimaginable ways.
The last two days before you became ill were unbelievable. Looking back, it is as if your body was with us and you were already in heaven. How else would you have known that you needed penance and indulgence? I did my best to honour your last wishes. I hope you felt the forgiveness of your sins. I know you were forgiven and the gates of heaven were opened to you.
To Dr Naren and sister Mbatha. I wish to thank you. You fought till the wheels fell off. Your work was admirable.
Thank you to every person, institution/organisation who sent condolence messages to us. I cannot send personal messages to you individually. We read your social media posts, your newspaper articles, tributes, texts, etc. They are a source of comfort and they will assist in healing us.
TRIBUTE | 'A piece of my heart died with Pearl'
Though we lost her, heaven holds her close
Image: Freddy Mavunda
I am broken. My world has been ripped apart. When I came into this world, you were already here. This means I have never experienced life without you.
This is a first for me. Uncharted waters. I have heard stories of how you were not happy that you had to be sent away so that uMama could focus on me when I was born.
uMama would tell me how difficult a time she had when I was born. You had left with uGogo to a place called Emakhishini (Greenside by the way). Before long you had been returned to be with us. At the age of 5 you started mothering me till your last breath. I will tell you more about this later.
My first vivid childhood memory of you was when I was about 2 or 3 years old. You must have been 7 or so at the time. We lived in Diepkloof Zone 6 at Nkgono’s house. You would be upset that I was always following you around and yet when I did not follow you, you would come fetch me from wherever I was.
A trend that stayed with us till you took your last breath. You struggled with this indecision about whether you always wanted me around or to give you your space well into your adulthood. We surprisingly seemed to always be together, even when we were separated by the provincial borders.
I was adopted into all your friendship circles. I mean all of them. I was the official plus-one. Whether it was your colleagues, your school mates, your church group friends, your friends from ko kasie, I always seemed to be around your people. You, however, never missed any opportunity to remind me that they were not my friends, often chastising me in their presence. Putting me in my place so to speak. Despite this, you would still drag me along to their gatherings. It must have been your way of always trying to keep me on a leash.
I made promises to you on your death bed. I declare publicly again that I will never leave your children. I will do my best to continue where you left off. I will ride it out with them until the wheels fall off.
I will forever cherish you. Till we meet again.
To my children Tshiamo and Imanathi.
I do not know how, I do not know when, I do not have a plan but we will weather the storm.
A rope will be thrown into the sea. We will pull it. One hand at a time. We may all be on our knees now but one day we will stand tall and firm. We will prevail. The glory days will come again. Though God has taken from us, I have to trust that he will restore us. Mommy is gone in body but her spirit.
To GOD I say...
As I stand in your house, I remember the promise you made to those who trust in you in Hebrews 13:5. You said “l will never leave nor forsake you”. I try to quiet my heart. I try to be still because I know you are God.
I feel the void.
I feel the distance.
I feel you out of reach.
I have fallen down so many times. Every time I force myself to stand, I feel you drifting further and further away. God, you know my battles, you know my wishes, you know my soul and yet you continue to visit my house and take from it. You need to stop taking people from me. STOP!
I have given my life to working for you. I am following you. I have tried to remove myself from the ways that turn me away from you. Lord, you are close, yet so far. You are here but I don't feel your warm embrace. It pains me to say this. I need you to speak louder. Extend your warm hand to me. You are harsh. Speak Lord….SPEAK! Do not leave me hanging.
Lerato
