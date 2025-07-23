The three employees are among more than 170 suspects apprehended so far this year for crimes against the utility.
SowetanLIVE
Three City Power workers and 24 contractors arrested since January for cable theft and damage
'Individuals entrusted with safeguarding our network [have] betrayed that responsibility'
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
City Power says three of their employees and 24 contractors have been arrested since January for their alleged involvement in cable theft and infrastructure-related damage.
The latest arrests occurred on Friday when three employees were allegedly caught trying to exit City Power’s Reuven service delivery centre with suspected stolen copper pipes concealed in boxes inside a company vehicle.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said City Power was deeply alarmed and disturbed by the involvement of some of their employees in these crimes, which were viewed as an attack on the utility’s service mandate.
In just eight months, he said, replacement and repair costs for damaged or stolen infrastructure reached R380m, highlighting the scale and urgency of the crisis.
“We view any involvement by our staff as a serious breach of trust and are taking firm disciplinary and legal action,” Mangena said.
“We will leave no stone unturned in holding every individual accountable, whether internal or external. There is zero tolerance for sabotage, and we will relentlessly pursue justice through all available legal and internal channels.”
The three employees are among more than 170 suspects apprehended so far this year for crimes against the utility.
Mangena said the three employees arrested on Friday with about 840 pieces of suspected stolen copper pipes with a street value of more than R200,000, “was detected by City Power security officers during a routine checkpoint inspection. SAPS was immediately alerted, and the suspects were taken into custody on site. All three now face criminal charges.”
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said: “It is disturbing and deeply disappointing to find some of our staff allegedly involved in the theft of public infrastructure. These are individuals entrusted with safeguarding our network, yet they’ve betrayed that responsibility. We will pursue disciplinary action without fear or favour.”
Mangena said Friday’s arrests formed part of an ongoing internal City cleanup-up campaign that was launched in March.
He said to date, 15 employees were undergoing disciplinary action, many of whom were linked to fraud, collusion with thieving contractors, and theft.
“A total of 47 disciplinary cases have been processed since March 2024, including multiple suspensions and one criminal prosecution. Those implicated include electricians, security officers, team leaders, and senior managers.”
Mangena said City Power’s security guards, the police, metro cops and private security partners came under fire recently during a shoot-out with suspected infrastructure thieves.
The incident happened on Sunday, July 13, at about 11pm when security teams responded to suspicious activity at an address in Main Reef Road in Denver.
“On arrival, officers encountered suspects digging a 35-metre trench, believed to be part of a cable theft or sabotage operation. The suspects opened fire, leading to a tense exchange of gunfire under the cover of darkness.”
No injuries were reported. Three suspects, aged between 21 and 23, were arrested at the scene.
They now face charges of housebreaking, malicious damage to property, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mashava said the Denver shoot-out underscored the dangerous and organised nature of the crimes. “We are dealing with syndicates who are armed and unafraid to confront law enforcement. We commend the bravery of our teams and partners, and we will not relent in the fight to protect Johannesburg’s electricity infrastructure,” she said.
