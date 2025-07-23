President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, set to run for three years starting on August 1.
This is in line with the NYDA Act of 2008. The role of the board is to address issues faced by young people in the country.
“The agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
Ramaphosa has previously been criticised for delaying the appointment of the NYDA board. The appointments come four months after the portfolio committee on youth, women and persons with disabilities recommended nine people to fill the vacancies, which excluded ANC Youth League members. Of the nine, only seven were selected.
Sunshine Minenhle Myende was selected as] chairperson of the board, and Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as deputy chairperson.
Other board members are:
- Kelly Sandra Baloyi
- Thembisile Precious Mahuwa
- Sibusiso Makhathini
- Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha
- Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa appoints NYDA board
Image: Yves Herman
