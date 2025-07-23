News

Flights reduced but stable amid partial pilot strike, FlySafair says

By TimesLIVE - 23 July 2025 - 11:06
A flight notice board at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg during the FlySafair pilot strike on July 21 2025.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

FlySafair says all flights scheduled for Wednesday are operating as planned despite industrial action by a portion of its pilot workforce led by Solidarity.

The airline said it is operating “a reduced but stable schedule”.

On Tuesday, it operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time, with “most of our pilots actively at work”.

As part of its contingency plans, two of about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with SAA.

“Our focus remains on supporting our customers and restoring full operations as quickly as possible, said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.

“The airline remains committed to resolving the matter constructively and will continue its engagement with Solidarity through the mediation process led by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration this afternoon.”

