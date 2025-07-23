“President Ramaphosa is also concerned that Adv Chauke will not be able to fulfil his functions optimally while facing an inquiry,” Magwenya said.
Experts hail suspension of chief prosecutor Chauke
NPA boss accused of making questionable legal decisions
The suspension of Johannesburg chief prosecutor, Andrew Chauke, marks a big step in the ongoing effort to restore credibility and public trust in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
This is according to legal experts, who say the move by President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled a commitment to accountability within the prosecutorial system.
Shadi Maganoe from Wits School of Law said Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Chauke appeared to be a response to growing concerns over his handling of politically sensitive cases.
Maganoe said the suspension was not only about Chauke but reflected “a broader attempt to reaffirm the principles of accountability and prosecutorial independence at a time when public confidence in the NPA is under strain”.
On Monday, Ramaphosa announced that he had suspended Chauke pending an inquiry into his fitness to hold office. The decision comes nearly two years after NPA boss Shamila Batohi wrote to Ramaphosa asking that he suspend Chauke.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said after requesting Chauke to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, the president concluded that suspension was appropriate.
He added that Ramaphosa believed Chauke’s continued tenure as the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions while facing serious accusations would negatively affect the reputation of the NPA as a whole.
“President Ramaphosa is also concerned that Adv Chauke will not be able to fulfil his functions optimally while facing an inquiry,” Magwenya said.
According to Maganoe, what likely forced the president’s hand was a combination of factors – including public outcry over Chauke’s questionable decisions and a recommendation by Batohi to place him on precautionary suspension as far back as 2023.
“The final trigger may well have been the fallout from the withdrawal of corruption charges against [former sports, arts and culture minister] Zizi Kodwa in late 2024.
“That decision drew attention, especially as it involved allegations of bribery and followed similar controversial prosecutorial calls under Chauke's leadership. With regard to those withdrawn cases, particularly Kodwa’s, the suspension opens the door for renewed scrutiny.
Chauke withdrew the corruption charges against Kodwa and co-accused Enterprise Outsourcing executive Jehan Mackay in November.
“Batohi has already exercised her constitutional authority to review the decision to drop the charges and this could result in the matter being revived if it’s found that the withdrawal lacked proper legal justification,” Maganoe said.
Other cases he was accused of mishandling were that of then-head of crime intelligence, Richard Mdluli. In 2012, Chauke provisionally withdrew murder and other charges against Mdluli concerning the 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe.
However, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the matter after Freedom Under Law took it to court. The court ordered Chauke to decide which charges to reinstate.
Chauke then decided to reinstate charges of kidnapping, intimidation and assault, but not murder.
In another controversial matter, Chauke pursued the case against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, a matter which was later set aside by the courts.
Three times Ramaphosa placed ministers on ‘special leave’ — What it means and why it matters
“Chauke’s suspension helps to create space for a fair and impartial review process, free from the appearance of bias or internal interference,” Maganoe said.
Another legal expert, Nthabiseng Dubazana, said based on the statement issued by the presidency, the allegations against Chauke appeared to be so serious and potentially damaging that, if proven true, they could severely undermine the integrity of the NPA.”
Considering the accusation levelled against Adv Chauke, and the right to reply that is guaranteed in our law, I believe the decision was correct so that [he] can provide evidence to counter what he is accused of. This would apply in a normal employer/employee scenario.”
When contacted for a comment, Chauke said: “You are disturbing me. I am busy. Please stop.”
ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip said the party was disturbed by Chauke’s continued role, given that he had presided over a litany of questionable decisions, including the Kodwa and Booysen matters.
“It is plain for all to see that Chauke’s conduct reflected a clear pattern that raised serious concerns about his impartiality and fitness to hold such an important prosecutorial office, concerns evidently shared by [Batohi] herself. While the suspension is welcomed, ActionSA cannot reconcile that President Ramaphosa dragged his feet for nearly two years on such a critical matter.”
