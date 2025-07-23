Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was at Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday morning to support the family of the city's senior auditor Mpho Mafole whose alleged killer was expected to appear in court for murder.
"We are here to support the Mafole family and appreciate the law enforcement for arresting the suspect. It (arrest) is having a positive effect on the team already," he said while flanked by the family.
Mafole was killed on June 30 merely three months into his job as City of Ekurhuleni's group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits. He was shot and killed along the R23 while on his way home from a meeting in Alberton. Mafole was found lying in his car with gunshot wounds at about 5:55pm.
Ekurhuleni mayor joins Mpho Mafole's family as alleged killer appears in court
Image: Michelle Banda
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was at Kempton Park magistrate's court on Wednesday morning to support the family of the city's senior auditor Mpho Mafole whose alleged killer was expected to appear in court for murder.
"We are here to support the Mafole family and appreciate the law enforcement for arresting the suspect. It (arrest) is having a positive effect on the team already," he said while flanked by the family.
Mafole was killed on June 30 merely three months into his job as City of Ekurhuleni's group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits. He was shot and killed along the R23 while on his way home from a meeting in Alberton. Mafole was found lying in his car with gunshot wounds at about 5:55pm.
Police confirmed that a 40-year old suspect was arrested on Saturday and would be in court on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile another wanted man on the case Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango is still on the run and his whereabouts unknown.
Sowetan earlier reported on how Xhakaza said Mafole was part of investigations into R2bn revenue shortfall in the City as well as the renewal and upgrade of a building in Germiston which cost the City more than R300m, but had still not been completed almost eight years later and needed an extra R38m.
SowetanLIVE
Man arrested in Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole's case, second suspect still at large
'Fight back from the grave', uncle urges slain auditor Mafole
Mayor hints at corruption link to auditor's killing
Family seeks answers after Ekurhuleni auditor's murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos