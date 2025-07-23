The state has revealed that murder accused Thabani Ntshalintshali, who appeared in court on Wednesday for the murder of City of Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole, will stand trial for another murder in August.
Alleged killer of Ekurhuleni auditor on trial for another murder
The state has revealed that murder accused Thabani Ntshalintshali, who appeared in court on Wednesday for the murder of City of Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole, will stand trial for another murder in August.
It is alleged that in September 2023, Ntshalintshali murdered Bongani Mfihlo, and was out on R5,000 bail at the time he allegedly murdered Mafole in June.
State prosecutor Lynette Lamden told the Kempton Park magistrate's court that the trial in the murder of Mfihlo is set to begin on August 12.
Lamden said the state would oppose bail in the Mafole matter.
"We requested a postponement for further investigation as well as possible bail hearing. We have already informed the court we will be opposing bail and provisionally cited our reasons.
"Amongst others is that he has a pending case of murder, making this [Mafole case] a second one. The charges he is facing fall under schedule 6. [They are] serious charges."
