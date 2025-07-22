News

Parents stop children going into roofless classrooms at school

'The department failed to provide mobile classrooms for our children'

22 July 2025 - 16:59
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Mobile classrooms had not been provided after the roof was blown ofby strong winds in mid-June.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Teaching and learning came to a standstill on the first day of school reopening at Socelosetfu secondary in Mpumalanga on Tuesday after parents prevented their children from entering the school because mobile classrooms had not been provided after the roof was blown off three classrooms by strong winds in mid-June.

We want the department to fulfil its promise of mobile classrooms as they said before the school recess in June.
Sipho Shongwe, parent

Other classrooms in the school had to be used for the midyear examinations, and the provincial education department promised to provide mobile classrooms by the time the school reopened..

Parents stopped pupils from entering the school after finding out that the mobile classrooms had not been delivered and that their children would have to learn in classrooms that did not have roofs.

One parent, Sipho Shongwe, said: “ “All the learners need to be in class; we cannot have some learning while others stay outside.We want the department to fulfil its promise of mobile classrooms as they said before the school recess in June.

“The department ... failed to provide mobile classrooms for our children, and we cannot let them study in roofless classrooms. It’s dangerous,” he said.

Mpumalanga education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane told Sowetan that the department had started the process of procuring mobile classrooms through a tender process.

In the meantime, Zwane said, the department asked parents to co-operate with officials and “create an environment that is working for teaching and learning”.

One parent, however, did not buy the department’s story.

Themba Mathebula said: “They had the whole period when the schools were closed to get the mobile classrooms. We will not listen to them, because once we do, there will be no urgency. We know our children will be affected, but this government is joking with us.”

