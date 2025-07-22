News

Man arrested in Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole's case, second suspect still at large

22 July 2025 - 09:51
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Gauteng police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of Ekurhuleni chief auditor Mpho Mafole who was gunned down in a brazen attack earlier this month.

They are also looking for a second man who is believed to have been involved in Mafole's murder.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said detectives from the provincial serious and violent crime unit arrested the man on Saturday.

“The team arrested a 40-year-old man who is expected to appear before Kempton Park magistrate's court. The team is also looking for a second suspect by the name of Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango, after a warrant of arrest was issued for him by the court,” she said.

Mafole was found lying in his car with gunshot wounds at about 5:55pm on June 30. He was killed just two months after joining Ekurhuleni as division head corporate and forensic auditor

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday, July 23 while the search for Mncwango continues.

