Limpopo River turns green: Officials blame algae but DA suspects pollution
Image: Jacques Smalle/DA
The Vhembe district municipality says laboratory tests show the green water in the Limpopo River is not due to contamination.
In a Facebook post the municipality said water samples taken on July 15 showed “negative” results for contamination.
“The greenish colour of the river was caused by algae,” the post read. “However, the testing of water quality will be conducted weekly to determine any contamination in the near future.”
The green colour of the river sparked concern among farmers and politicians, prompting calls for an urgent investigation into the cause of the discolouration.
“There is speculation that the pollution may have been caused by a sludge dam spill from an upstream coal mine, possibly in the Thabazimbi or Ellisras region, or by a significant sewage spill.”
He also criticised the department for its role in monitoring environmental compliance.
“[The department] has oversight over environmental compliance in the province. It is responsible for investigating and responding to pollution complaints. It has the power to conduct inspections and issue enforcement actions under the National Environmental Management Act.”
The municipality issued a warning on July 14 urging Musina residents to exercise caution when using water from the river.
“Musina residents are requested to be careful regarding the use of water in the Limpopo River which is currently green in colour,” it said.
