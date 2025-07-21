News

KZN man caught while trying to flee after girlfriend’s murder is expected to plead guilty

By Mfundo Mkhize - 22 July 2025 - 14:26
A man arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend is expected to plead guilty for her murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was arrested while trying to flee the country five years after killing his girlfriend in Dassenhoek, west of Durban, is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday.

Jabulani Mdlalose Mahlangu, 50, appeared in the Durban high court dock on crutches on Monday, where he is facing a count of murder of Ziningi Mkhize.

Senior prosecutor Adv Krishen Shah told acting judge Nomfundo Sipunzi that he was still arranging the necessary paperwork.

According to the indictment, Mahlangu was in a relationship with Mkhize, and they had a child, 8. It stated that on April 4 2019, Mkhize was at a house in Dassenhoek when Mahlangu took the child to the nearby Tshelimnyama.

Mahlangu then returned to the Dassenhoek home. In circumstances unknown to the state, Mahlangu is alleged to have accosted Mkhize, bound her hands and legs with a rope, placed a plastic bag over her head and killed her.

He left her on the bed and covered her with blankets before fleeing the scene.

The accused was apprehended in August 2024 in Kosi Bay while attempting to skip the country.

The postmortem was undetermined as Mkhize’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

