Joburg prosecutions boss suspended pending investigation, two years after call to Ramaphosa

By TimesLIVE - 22 July 2025 - 08:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended South Gauteng director of public prosecutions advocate Andrew Chauke pending an inquiry into his fitness to hold office. File photo.
Image: PresidencyZA via X

South Gauteng director of public prosecutions advocate Andrew Chauke has been suspended pending an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

"Having asked advocate Chauke to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided suspension is the correct course of action," the Presidency said in a statement on Monday night.

This comes after national prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi's request in August 2023 for Chauke's suspension in the wake of a lack of prosecutions and withdrawal of cases involving alleged state capture matters.

Having asked advocate Chauke to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided suspension is the correct course of action,
The Presidency 

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip has been pressing for action against Chauke, saying it has been alleged he mishandled or delayed prosecutions of high-level police officers and ANC officials. He wrote to Ramaphosa in November asking for reasons on the lack of action in investigating Chauke's conduct. This was after Chauke's decision to withdraw corruption charges against former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and Enterprise Outsourcing executive Jehan Mackay. 

Chauke has previously denied any wrongdoing, saying there is no legal or factual basis for him to face an inquiry. 

Ramaphosa's office said he has informed Chauke of his decision in writing "and indicated the president and the public would benefit from an independent assessment of issues that require elucidation and on which there are disputes of fact".

"The president believes advocate Chauke’s continued tenure as director of public prosecutions, while facing serious accusations, would negatively affect the reputation of the National Prosecuting Authority as a whole.

"President Ramaphosa is also concerned advocate Chauke will not be able to fulfil his functions optimally while facing an inquiry."

