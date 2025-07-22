Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos

The investigating officer in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek has told the Roodepoort magistrate's court that granting bail to his mother, who is accused of killing the little boy in May, could spark chaos and lead to public unrest.
Sgt Linda Duma testified on Tuesday during Tiffany Meek's bail application hearing.
He told the court that granting her bail could lead to public unrest as the community was angry and emotional and could take the law into their own hands.
The officer said he also feared for the safety of both the accused and the public should she be released.
“If the public sees her outside, I believe that the community, already feeling that the justice system is failing them, may take the law into their own hands,” Duma told the court.
Meek, who has pleaded not guilty, submitted an affidavit in support of her bail application arguing that she poses no danger to society, has no prior convictions and is not a flight risk.
The investigating officer testified that community members had twice handed over petitions at Florida SAPS demanding swift justice and the arrest of the “responsible person” in Jayden’s death.
“The petition was accepted by the management of Florida SAPS who assured the community that they will do their best to bring the perpetrator to book,” said Duma.
In her affidavit Meek said her continued incarceration could cost her her job and that she is the sole breadwinner in her family, supporting her mother and brother.
She also argued that if she were not granted bail, it would be difficult for her to prepare for trial as she would have limited consulting times with her legal representative.
Duma argued that Meek’s release would not only endanger her safety but also disrupt public peace.
“There are already perceptions that we are failing as a state to deliver justice. If she is seen walking freely while this matter is ongoing, people may react in anger. The state cannot rule out possible retaliation,” said Duma.
Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could spark chaos
Image: Tiffany Nicole Meek via Facebook
The investigating officer in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek has told the Roodepoort magistrate's court that granting bail to his mother, who is accused of killing the little boy in May, could spark chaos and lead to public unrest.
Sgt Linda Duma testified on Tuesday during Tiffany Meek's bail application hearing.
He told the court that granting her bail could lead to public unrest as the community was angry and emotional and could take the law into their own hands.
The officer said he also feared for the safety of both the accused and the public should she be released.
“If the public sees her outside, I believe that the community, already feeling that the justice system is failing them, may take the law into their own hands,” Duma told the court.
Meek, who has pleaded not guilty, submitted an affidavit in support of her bail application arguing that she poses no danger to society, has no prior convictions and is not a flight risk.
The investigating officer testified that community members had twice handed over petitions at Florida SAPS demanding swift justice and the arrest of the “responsible person” in Jayden’s death.
“The petition was accepted by the management of Florida SAPS who assured the community that they will do their best to bring the perpetrator to book,” said Duma.
In her affidavit Meek said her continued incarceration could cost her her job and that she is the sole breadwinner in her family, supporting her mother and brother.
She also argued that if she were not granted bail, it would be difficult for her to prepare for trial as she would have limited consulting times with her legal representative.
Duma argued that Meek’s release would not only endanger her safety but also disrupt public peace.
“There are already perceptions that we are failing as a state to deliver justice. If she is seen walking freely while this matter is ongoing, people may react in anger. The state cannot rule out possible retaliation,” said Duma.
The court also heard that Meek’s affidavit contained inconsistencies, including questions around key forensic evidence. Photos taken during the investigation showed Jayden-Lee’s school bag and uniform at the scene, contradicting Meek’s claim that they were missing.
Through her lawyer, Meek said she was being framed for her son's murder. She pointed out that it was highly unlikely that the police would not have seen or found those items immediately after her son was found.
“I am confident that the moment Jayden's blood-soaked clothes were found, I would have been arrested immediately and not almost two months later by the police.”
Duma confirmed police noted several injuries to the child’s body, including a cut to the forehead, a wound on the chin and bruises on the neck, arms and right leg. Blood was also seen on his lips.
The full extent of Jayden-Lee’s injuries will be confirmed by a forensic pathologist expected to testify during the trial.
The bail hearing will continue on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court
Jayden-Lee's mom accused of killing him with a blunt object
PODCAST | Presidency warns of coup plot, Powell under fire for US remarks, and shocking arrest in Jayden-Lee case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos