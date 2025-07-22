The trio were ambushed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in what police believe was a planned execution.
DJ Sumbody's family salutes police for 'tireless work' to bring justice
The family of slain artist DJ Sumbody says it is heartening to have police officers working tirelessly and with dedication to bring justice.
Family representative Chad Thomas was speaking outside the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday, shortly after the case against four men accused of killing the DJ appeared.
Micheal Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Musa Kekana and Sandton businessman Katiso Molefe face three counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder following the November 2022 killing of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.
The trio were ambushed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in what police believe was a planned execution.
“From the family's perspective, they're happy to finally see arrests being made in this case. This case has been going on since 2022. We are extremely appreciative of the work done by police. It's very heartening for us to see that the police are working on these cases,” said Thomas.
“We hope that we see more arrests being made in other matters, not just high-profile cases. The family wants to see justice done. This has been exceptionally protracted for them. It's heartening that we've got police members who are so dedicated. What's of concern, though, is when you see the police members in this particular investigation having to come to court with such security because they themselves have been put at risk because they've investigated such a high-profile matter. We hope that this brings them closure.”
