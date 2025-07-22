Four men aged between 45 and 60 are expected to appear before the Alexander magistrate's court on Tuesday morning in connection to the murder of Oupa Sefoka who was popularly known by his stage name DJ Sumbody.
The four men include an alleged mastermind and face three counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza died under a hail of bullets on November 20, 2022.
They were gunned down in Woodmead, Johannesburg in a suspected targeted hit.
Nearly three years later, the SAPS political killings task team working closely with Gauteng organised crime tetectives arrested the four men.
According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the SAPS political killings task team to assist.
DJ Sumbody murder suspects set to appear in court
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
“The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.
“The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders,” she said.
SAPS national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the arrests were a significant breakthrough that will hopefully provide closure to families involved.
“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court”, said Masemola.
During his media briefing on July 6 and which led to President Cyril Ramaphosa placing minister of police Senzo Mchunu on leave of absence, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had revealed that there is a ploy to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the entertainment industry.
Mkhwanazi said senior officials protecting the interests of criminal networks tied to drug cartels were behind the stalling of the investigations.
SowetanLIVE
