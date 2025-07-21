WATCH | Online registration for grades 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng to open

MEC for agriculture and rural development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said her department will focus on fighting hunger and supporting small-scale farmers.
With a budget of R671.1m, R41m will be used to help backyard and household farmers grow food and reduce hunger by 10% in the medium term.
“This is more than a budget – it’s a blueprint for action,” said Ramokgopa. “We are building an agricultural sector that grows Gauteng together, from hunger relief to job creation.”
The environment department, previously grouped with agriculture, now stands on its own, with MEC Ewan Botha, who took office nearly a month ago, leading it.
The department has been allocated R679.4m.
“Over the last three weeks, I have been learning fast, understanding the portfolio and where we can make a real impact,” said Botha.
Key priorities include 18 cleanup projects in city centres ahead of the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November (with R50m allocated), hiring more staff for policy enforcement and investing in recycling, urban greening and park rehabilitation.
The Gauteng education department received the largest slice of the budget – R68bn. Chiloane said the department’s focus is on four key strategies: early childhood development (R734m), promoting quality education (R2.2bn), transforming the education system for better learning outcomes (R3.9bn) and creating safer schools (R2.9bn).
An additional R4.1bn in conditional grants will go towards infrastructure, school nutrition, maths and science programmes, life skills and inclusive education.
“The education budget has increased by R3.1bn from last year,” Chiloane said.
Chiloane also oversees the sports, arts, culture and recreation portfolio, which has been allocated R1bn. Of this, R300m will come from conditional grants to fund community library services, Expanded Public Works Programme jobs and mass sport and recreation programmes.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has announced that online applications for grade 1 and grade 8 placements at state schools for the 2026 academic year will open on July 24 and close at midnight on August 29.
He warned parents and guardians to apply on time, saying no applications will be accepted after the closing date.
Chiloane said the online application system is only available for grades 1 and 8 and that parents must apply at their nearest schools for other grades.
He stressed that parents of pupils in grade R must still apply for grade 1, even if their children stay at the school as there is no automatic placement.
Chiloane urged parents to enter accurate personal and contact details and reminded them that each child requires a separate application. He added that parents who have applied in previous years must create new credentials for each application cycle and once the application process starts, it must be completed within seven days.
“Don’t wait until the last minute – prepare your documents and apply early,” he advised.
Documents required to process applications include certified copies of the parents’ or guardians’ identity documents, the child’s birth certificate, proof of residence and the clinic card for grade 1 and a report from their previous grade for grade 8.
Meanwhile, after Thursday’s budget vote at the Gauteng legislature, several government departments have outlined how they plan to use their budgets to meet the goals of the seventh administration.
Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, MECs committed to driving key priorities under the government of provincial unity, focusing on departments such as agriculture, education, sports, arts, culture and recreation and the environment.
These four departments together account for more than 40% (R70.3 bn) of the province’s revised R172.3bn budget.
