Tembisa erupts in protest over fixed electricity charges
Image: Koena Mashale
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has called for calm in Tembisa as the situation remains volatile ahead of the stakeholder meeting to address the root of the protest – electricity tariffs.
Residents took to the streets from Sunday night in response to the controversial fixed charge on electricity tariffs.
They blocked off streets with stones, burning tyres and large boulders.
This prompted Xhakaza to urgently intervene.
“The Executive Mayor has noted with serious concern the public outcry regarding the fixed charge on electricity tariffs,” said acting spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng in a statement on Monday morning.
Tlotleng said the mayor conveyed an emergency meeting with relevant stakeholders on the matter.
“The emergency meeting resolved to direct the departments of energy and finance to finalise their comprehensive reports on what can possibly be considered.
“As part of the commitment to inclusive governance and accountability, a follow-up and feedback meeting will be held at 11am between all relevant stakeholders,” he said.
Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains tense.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said several major routes in Tembisa – including Link Road, Sam Molele Drive, Brian Mazibuko Drive, George Nyanga Drive, RTJ Namane Drive, and Jabu Mdunge Drive – remain barricaded with rocks, burning tyres, and mobile toilets.
“The situation is still volatile, all main roads are still barricaded with burning tyres. They’re throwing moving vehicles with stones. Please be cautious,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
