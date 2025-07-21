Tsotetsi said as he tried to make the shoe wearable again, he took a picture of it and posted it on social media, asking for donations to so he could buy the boy a new pair. A family responded and came to the boy’s aid.
“That is how Dr Shoes School Tour Project was born. What followed was me going to schools in my neighbourhood of Duduza, analysing the kind of shoes many learners wore to school.
“That is where I discovered many children went to school wearing damaged shoes and the reasons ranged from it being the only pair the child had to parents not being able to afford school shoes.
“I had observed this [problem] before when I was employed at a nutrition company that delivered food to state schools in Gauteng. I noticed that many learners attended school in damaged or worn-out shoes.”
Tsotetsi said the problem dates back to when he was a child.
“Though not affected directly, most of us know very well it was common that one would go to school with worn-out shoes without socks. When it rained the shoes would be filled with water. My project aims to stop this curse for the new generation and others to come.”
Through the Dr Shoes School Tour Project, which he launched six months ago, Tsotetsi has already repaired and donated shoes to more than 450 children at eight primary and secondary schools.
“It’s not the thank you’s I get from parents, guardians or schools that fill my heart, but the smiles and confidence I see on the children’s faces” he said. “It always feels like I have won a million rand.”
SowetanLIVE
School shoes project put spring in step of children in need
Dr Shoes School Tour Project helps children walk with pride, purpose, and confidence
Image: Supplied
In the township of Duduza, Ekurhuleni, where dusty roads wear down even the toughest soles, 32-year-old PraysGod Tsotetsi is quietly stitching together dignity and hope one pair of shoes at a time.
With a heart full of love for his community and armed with skills and tools passed down from his father, Tsotetsi spends his days fixing and donating school shoes to children who would otherwise walk barefoot or in worn-out footwear.
For Tsotetsi, it’s not just about mending shoes; it’s about helping children walk with pride, purpose, and confidence.
He remembers the first time he got the idea to lend a helping hand. It was years ago when his father was still fixing shoes as a source of income, and a boy arrived at his home to get his school shoes repaired.
“He didn’t find my father home that day, so I stepped in to assist,” Tsotetsi said. “However, when I looked at the shoe, it was beyond repair, and he needed it the following day. While trying to repair the shoe and trying to meet his deadline, I had a thought that if this child went to school with this shoe, how many more were in the same situation?”
Image: Supplied
Tsotetsi said as he tried to make the shoe wearable again, he took a picture of it and posted it on social media, asking for donations to so he could buy the boy a new pair. A family responded and came to the boy’s aid.
“That is how Dr Shoes School Tour Project was born. What followed was me going to schools in my neighbourhood of Duduza, analysing the kind of shoes many learners wore to school.
“That is where I discovered many children went to school wearing damaged shoes and the reasons ranged from it being the only pair the child had to parents not being able to afford school shoes.
“I had observed this [problem] before when I was employed at a nutrition company that delivered food to state schools in Gauteng. I noticed that many learners attended school in damaged or worn-out shoes.”
Tsotetsi said the problem dates back to when he was a child.
“Though not affected directly, most of us know very well it was common that one would go to school with worn-out shoes without socks. When it rained the shoes would be filled with water. My project aims to stop this curse for the new generation and others to come.”
Through the Dr Shoes School Tour Project, which he launched six months ago, Tsotetsi has already repaired and donated shoes to more than 450 children at eight primary and secondary schools.
“It’s not the thank you’s I get from parents, guardians or schools that fill my heart, but the smiles and confidence I see on the children’s faces” he said. “It always feels like I have won a million rand.”
SowetanLIVE
Two inventors create affordable, easy-to-use biodigester
Teachers-turned-publishers redefine early childhood learning materials
Startup entrepreneur takes on jewellery market post-matric
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos