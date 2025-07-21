Pearl was a great journalist and a doting mom

But that was Pearl, top class and high-quality person. She would regale us with stories from the newsroom, her boxing matches with veteran editor Peter Bruce and other journalists within the group, including our then boss at Absa Group Comms Songezo Zibi.
Pearl was a sensitive person who also dealt with her own confidence issues. Like all of us, she liked being appreciated and validated when she did great work. But in corridors where toxic competition was never far from your daily experience, she struggled at times with life in corporate.
She would reminiscence about life in the newsroom and at times felt that space was her first love. I was glad when we both left corporate that she found her way back into the newsroom, where she could rediscover her voice.
A staunch Catholic, Pearl integrated her faith in the divine into everything she did. You would often see her working at her desk, in deep thought and with one hand clutching on her rosary and prayer beads, knowing that as much as she was focusing on her work, she was also deep in prayer.
This devotion extended to the work she was doing in the community in Soweto through the outreach programmes of the church. She had made plans during Youth Month (June) that we visit one of the projects to speak to the youth. This was something she was passionate about, to see young people come out of despair, drug abuse and helplessness.
It was just unfortunate that we could not follow up on the plans due to other commitments. This also brings much insight into the need to follow up on commitments, especially those that reflect a desire to benefit society since we may not know the time when we would depart from this earth. Pearl loved her children, Tshiamo and Imanathi.
Those two, and her sister Lerato, were her pillars and reason for waking up in the morning to go and earn a living. I pray that God strengthens them during this period of loss, punctuated by grief and uncertainty.
Pearl was a true friend, a great journalist and a doting mother. As her friends, who are as many as the sands of the sea, we shall truly miss her. May she continue to rest in perfect peace.
Pearl was a great journalist and a doting mom
Sowetan mourns executive editor Pearl Sebolao
