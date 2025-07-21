A 43-year-old parolee, who was arrested after being found to be masquerading as a lawyer as he did not have the requisite documents, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
Parolee who pretended to be a lawyer sentenced to six years' imprisonment
Image: Thulani Mbele
A 43-year-old parolee, who was arrested after being found to be masquerading as a lawyer as he did not have the requisite documents, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
Sowetan revealed last year how Teboho Johannes Motse was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his university girlfriend, whom he stabbed to death at Fort Hare University in 2004, where they were both students. He then went on the run for five years before finally being arrested.
He was released on parole and rebranded himself as a lawyer until his arrest on November 6 last year, practising in North West. He was charged with uttering, forgery and contravention of the Legal Practice Act.
According to a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in North West, Sivenathi Gunya, Motse represented clients in various courts between February 17 and November 15 2022.
“He forged critical legal documents, including a right of appearance certificate, a fidelity fund certificate, and an admission certificate, to deceive his victims,” Gunya said.
“One of the complainants paid Motse R15,000 to prosecute an appeal. After receiving no legal service, the client reported the matter to the police. Investigations revealed that Motse was not registered with the Legal Practice Council of SA.”
Gunya said Motse pleaded guilty to all charges.
“In aggravation of sentence, state advocate, Matshidiso Ramakgaphola, highlighted the prevalence of such crimes in the court’s jurisdiction and emphasised that the offences were premeditated and meticulously executed.
“The charges of fraud, forgery and uttering were taken together for sentencing and he received six years of direct imprisonment.”
Gunya said on the charge of theft, Motse was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he repays the complainant R15,000 by August 31.
He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
SowetanLIVE
