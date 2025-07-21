Nkabane on Friday annoyed the parliamentary committee on higher education by snubbing its scheduled meeting to attend the annual national student leadership induction programme at the Buffalo City TVET College. That meeting was crucial as she was expected to respond to allegations that some panelists have denied participating in appointing the controversial list of SETA board chairs.
Manamela takes over from axed higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expelled higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane from cabinet and replaced her with her deputy Buti Manamela.
The presidency made the announcement through a short statement on Monday.
Former KZN premier and cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been appointed as Manamela's deputy.
Nkabane's removal follows weeks of public complaints about her unbecoming behaviour in parliament in recent times. She was also accused of lying to parliament about the appointment of the controversial panel to appoint SETA boards, many of the appointees having ties with the ANC.
Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times has previously reported that Ramaphosa and the ANC's top officials had resolved she had compromised the party and her position in the cabinet.
Nkabane on Friday annoyed the parliamentary committee on higher education by snubbing its scheduled meeting to attend the annual national student leadership induction programme at the Buffalo City TVET College. That meeting was crucial as she was expected to respond to allegations that some panelists have denied participating in appointing the controversial list of SETA board chairs.
Only two of the five officials she claimed advised her on the appointments appeared before the committee while the other three were absent. Manamela and fellow deputy minister, Mimmy Gondwe, attended the meeting.
Some MPs have called for Nkabinde to be subjected to the Ethics Committee for her behaviour.
"This is sheer defiance of parliament by an ANC minister who has been caught out for brazen cadre deployment, then for lying to parliament to cover it up, and now the subject of a Hawks investigation," said a DA MP last week.
On Monday evening, Nkabane issued a statement on social media thanking Ramaphosa for entrusting her with the responsibility as a minister.
"It has been a privilege to lead this most important portfolio, and I'm grateful to the sector and the people of South Africa for their support and for allowing me to serve in this capacity. I remain committed to the service of our people and the advancement of our country's development," read the statement which she has since deleted.
