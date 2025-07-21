News

Manamela takes over from axed higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane

By Lindile Sifile - 21 July 2025 - 19:10
Former minister of higher education and training Nobuhle Nkabane.
Former minister of higher education and training Nobuhle Nkabane.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expelled higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane from cabinet and replaced her with her deputy Buti Manamela. 

The presidency made the announcement through a short statement on Monday. 

Former KZN premier and cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been appointed as Manamela's deputy. 

Nkabane's removal follows weeks of public complaints about her unbecoming behaviour in parliament in recent times. She was also accused of lying to parliament about the appointment of the controversial panel to appoint SETA boards, many of the appointees having ties with the ANC. 

Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times has previously reported that Ramaphosa and the ANC's top officials had resolved she had compromised the party and her position in the cabinet.

Former deputy minister of Higher Education, Buti Manamela, is now leading the department as minister.
Former deputy minister of Higher Education, Buti Manamela, is now leading the department as minister.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Nkabane on Friday annoyed the parliamentary committee on higher education by snubbing its scheduled meeting to attend the annual national student leadership induction programme at the Buffalo City TVET College. That meeting was crucial as she was expected to respond to allegations that some panelists have denied participating in appointing the controversial list of SETA board chairs. 

Only two of the five officials she claimed advised her on the appointments appeared before the committee while the other three were absent. Manamela and fellow deputy minister, Mimmy Gondwe, attended the meeting. 

Some MPs have called for Nkabinde to be subjected to the Ethics Committee for her behaviour. 

"This is sheer defiance of parliament by an ANC minister who has been caught out for brazen cadre deployment, then for lying to parliament to cover it up, and now the subject of a Hawks investigation," said a DA MP last week.

On Monday evening, Nkabane issued a statement on social media thanking Ramaphosa for entrusting her with the responsibility as a minister.

"It has been a privilege to lead this most important portfolio, and I'm grateful to the sector and the people of South Africa for their support and for allowing me to serve in this capacity. I remain committed to the service of our people and the advancement of our country's development," read the statement which she has since deleted. 

SowetanLIVE 

Defiant Nkabane snubs higher education committee meeting

Embattled higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has annoyed the parliamentary committee on higher education by snubbing its scheduled meeting to ...
News
3 days ago

More people deny being on Nkabane's 'independent panel' on Setas

More people have come out to deny being part of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane's panel to appoint the  board chairs of the sector ...
News
1 week ago

DA rejects Simelane, Nkabane departmental budgets

The DA has followed through on its threat to vote against departmental budget votes of ministers who are facing allegations of wrongdoing.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection