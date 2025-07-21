The handing over of a library to Orange Farm residents five days before elections last year was a political stunt by the Gauteng government aimed at swaying their votes because the R13m facility is still not open to the public one year on.
This is the view of the DA in Gauteng and some Orange Farm residents who have cried foul over the suspiciously timed handover of the R13.7m “state-of-the-art” library – just days before general elections in May last year.
“If you look at the timing of the opening ... it looks like it was political. They wanted us to vote for them [ANC]; it was a campaign of some sort. You never know,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.
Despite the fanfare during the handover last year, the library in Drieziek remains eerily quiet, its doors still locked with dust piling on the windows. Outside, the grounds are showing early signs of neglect, with the newly planted grass beginning to wither under the sun – a symbol, some say, of broken promises.
The facility, which took nearly a decade to complete, was ceremoniously handed over by then Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Morakane Mosupyoe, just five days before the polls. But according to the department itself, the City of Johannesburg was not ready to take over or operate the facility.
An answer to the DA's Kingsol Chabalala in the legislature last week has revealed that more than R3m was also paid to 10 security companies to guard the facility during construction.
According to Chabalala, the timing of the handover was meant to influence voters to vote for the ANC.
“I think it was the election gimmick ... the community has never benefited from this library. [Early] this year, we received complaints that the library is closed and we were told it is due to electricity issues and water pressure that cannot pump enough water,” he said.
Library doors remain closed a year after handover
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The handing over of a library to Orange Farm residents five days before elections last year was a political stunt by the Gauteng government aimed at swaying their votes because the R13m facility is still not open to the public one year on.
This is the view of the DA in Gauteng and some Orange Farm residents who have cried foul over the suspiciously timed handover of the R13.7m “state-of-the-art” library – just days before general elections in May last year.
“If you look at the timing of the opening ... it looks like it was political. They wanted us to vote for them [ANC]; it was a campaign of some sort. You never know,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.
Despite the fanfare during the handover last year, the library in Drieziek remains eerily quiet, its doors still locked with dust piling on the windows. Outside, the grounds are showing early signs of neglect, with the newly planted grass beginning to wither under the sun – a symbol, some say, of broken promises.
The facility, which took nearly a decade to complete, was ceremoniously handed over by then Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Morakane Mosupyoe, just five days before the polls. But according to the department itself, the City of Johannesburg was not ready to take over or operate the facility.
An answer to the DA's Kingsol Chabalala in the legislature last week has revealed that more than R3m was also paid to 10 security companies to guard the facility during construction.
According to Chabalala, the timing of the handover was meant to influence voters to vote for the ANC.
“I think it was the election gimmick ... the community has never benefited from this library. [Early] this year, we received complaints that the library is closed and we were told it is due to electricity issues and water pressure that cannot pump enough water,” he said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Chabalala said the closure of the library is denying Orange Farm residents access to information, educational material and a space for social interaction, weakening both personal development and community ties.
Spokesperson for the department of sport, arts and culture, Tumelo Taunyane, said the facility could not immediately be occupied because they needed to deal with an impasse involving security personnel.
He said the security guards, who were hired by the previous contractor, demanded permanent employment.
“The department has started a process to address outstanding issues, including maintenance-related matters. Upon completion, the facility’s responsibility, including operation, security and maintenance, will be transferred to the City of Johannesburg,” said Taunyane.
He said the province will soon appoint security for six months.
“Wherein all maintenance-related issues that need fixing or otherwise will be attended to before its transfer to the City of Johannesburg. The library is fully furnished and stocked with books.
In Kempton Park, in Ekurhuleni, a mobile classroom that was meant to serve as a library is standing empty with nothing inside, yet it has a security officer guarding it.
DA councillor Hector Bogopane said the project was meant to be completed during the 2018/19 financial year.
“We do not have a library, but we have expenditures that cannot be explained despite my efforts through the proper channels of the city. I tried to ask how much was spent here, and that they do not want to explain,” he said.
Bogopane said the city had missed an opportunity to help matriculants perform well in their studies.
“Tomorrow, we will be complaining about pupils not performing, because they live in extended families and are unable to come and study. It's sad that they do not have the opportunity to come and study and do research here.”
According to the responses that the Bogopane received from the mayoral committee, the delay on the project is due to the unavailability of water, electricity and sewer connection at the facility.
Two weeks ago, Sowetan sent questions to Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini about the progress of this library and how much has been spent so far. However, despite repeated reminders to respond, Dlamini never did.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | R67m paid, bridge still incomplete
Joshco bridges housing gap for missing middle residents
Gauteng education announces dates for 2026 online admissions for grade 1, grade 8
Education crisis at overcrowded schools 'will cost R32bn to fix'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos