News

Knysna police probe suspected murder-suicide

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 21 July 2025 - 14:41
Western Cape police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a house. Stock photo.
Western Cape police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a house. Stock photo.
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF

Knysna police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a house in Flenter location.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said at about 4pm on Friday, a police officer accompanied a social worker to visit a woman at the house.

“On arrival, the police member forced the door of the residence open,” he said.

“They discovered the body of the woman, aged 31, with multiple stab wounds, on the bed. The body of a man, aged 37, was found with a rope around his neck. Both were declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.”

Spies said it was believed the two had been in a relationship.

The matter is under investigation.

The Herald

Guardian of mentally challenged woman jailed for insurance murder

The gun murder of a vulnerable mentally challenged woman from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay has led to the lengthy incarceration of four men ...
News
1 month ago

Knysna undertaker sentenced to life for kidnap, murder of B&B neighbour

Waydon Bezuidenhout, 34, was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court sitting in Knysna to five years' imprisonment for kidnapping and life ...
News
9 months ago

Two husbands win case to use their wives' surnames

Two Free State men will now use their wives' surnames after their spouses successfully challenged the constitutionality of section 26(1) of the ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection