Four arrested for DJ Sumbody's 2022 killing
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu/File
Four men, including one believed to have ordered a hit on DJ Sumbody, who was gunned down in November 2022, have been arrested.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the four were arrested in Gauteng on Monday.
"The [police] team arrested four men between the ages of 45 and 60 in connection with the murder of a popular South African DJ, Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody. Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the SAPS political killings task team to assist," said Mathe.
"The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.
"The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders. All four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon."
They are facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola welcomed the arrests and commended the investigating team which included the Gauteng organised crime unit and the political killings task team.
"This is a significant breakthrough that will hopefully provide closure to families involved. Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice.
"This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court,” said Masemola.
SowetanLIVE
