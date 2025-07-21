Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen

Wednesday
On Wednesday partly cloudy conditions with cool temperatures are expected to dominate over the central parts into the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers and rain expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State and the southern areas of the North West.
Thursday
The partly cloudy conditions are still expected to dominate over most parts of the country on Thursday, with cold to cool conditions expected but warm in the extreme northern parts covering areas over the northern parts of Limpopo into the lowveld of Mpumalanga.
There will be a 30% chance of rain and showers for the North West, the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and into KwaZulu-Natal.
Friday
Thobela said Friday will bring isolated showers and rain over most parts of the southwestern areas as a cold front slips south of the country, with a 30% chance of showers and rain over the Western Cape as well as the southern parts of the Free State.
Cold temperatures are expected over the escarpments of Lesotho into the extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.
Saturday
Very cold conditions are expected on Saturday over the southwestern interior with windy conditions and a 30% chance of showers and rain along the south coast.
Possible light snow is forecast for the eastern half of the Western Cape into the extreme southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape, with windy conditions expected along the coast into the central interior, covering areas around the Northern Cape into the Free State and the western parts of the North West.
Sunday
“On Sunday, cold temperatures will persist, especially over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, resulting in light snow over the Drakensberg Mountains that lead to the Lesotho mountains, with a 30% chance of showers and rain expected into the afternoon.
Thobela said the conditions are expected over most parts of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape with a 30% chance of showers and rain over most parts of the western areas of KwaZulu-Natal into the escarpment of Mpumalanga.
TimesLIVE
Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen
Image: 123RF/lukassek
