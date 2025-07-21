Residents of Monametse, a village near the operations of Bokoni Platinum Mine in Limpopo, are calling on it to take measures to mitigate its bad effects on their lives.
They blame the mine for the drying up of Monametse River, adding other water sources have also been diverted from them by the mine.
The community in the heart of Sekhukhune district, say Sehlakwe mountain once provided them with water, firewood and grazing land. But last year, the mine expanded its operations with an open cast mine on top of the mountain. The villagers said the mine has cleared vegetation essential for circumcision ceremonies and making ceremonial garments. They now have to travel up to 20km to find the plants they need.
In 2014, 45 households in Monametse were relocated to make way for mining operations. Community leader Moshabi Selowa said the relocation was done without a written agreement. He said the mine promised residents proper compensation for the land and fruit trees they lost.
Residents were relocated to new houses with indoor toilets. But within a short time, the houses started cracking, and there were several other issues, he said.
Many people were unable to afford electricity for cooking, so they built makeshift kitchens outside using zinc sheets. The houses have septic tanks, but these overflow and people have now dug pit toilets.
Selowa said they raised these concerns with the mine, and from 2018 to 2023, the mine rebuilt or renovated their homes.
Resident Gloria Kodibona said that though the mine renovated her house last year, large cracks have reappeared because of blasting.
“I am not sure what materials were used [to build] ... If the mine can’t build stronger houses, it should move us to safer places,” she said.
Bokoni mine has ruined our lives – Limpopo villagers
Residents say operations have limited access to water, pastures
Image: groundup/ Bernard Chiguvare
Residents of Monametse, a village near the operations of Bokoni Platinum Mine in Limpopo, are calling on it to take measures to mitigate its bad effects on their lives.
They blame the mine for the drying up of Monametse River, adding other water sources have also been diverted from them by the mine.
The community in the heart of Sekhukhune district, say Sehlakwe mountain once provided them with water, firewood and grazing land. But last year, the mine expanded its operations with an open cast mine on top of the mountain. The villagers said the mine has cleared vegetation essential for circumcision ceremonies and making ceremonial garments. They now have to travel up to 20km to find the plants they need.
In 2014, 45 households in Monametse were relocated to make way for mining operations. Community leader Moshabi Selowa said the relocation was done without a written agreement. He said the mine promised residents proper compensation for the land and fruit trees they lost.
Residents were relocated to new houses with indoor toilets. But within a short time, the houses started cracking, and there were several other issues, he said.
Many people were unable to afford electricity for cooking, so they built makeshift kitchens outside using zinc sheets. The houses have septic tanks, but these overflow and people have now dug pit toilets.
Selowa said they raised these concerns with the mine, and from 2018 to 2023, the mine rebuilt or renovated their homes.
Resident Gloria Kodibona said that though the mine renovated her house last year, large cracks have reappeared because of blasting.
“I am not sure what materials were used [to build] ... If the mine can’t build stronger houses, it should move us to safer places,” she said.
GroundUp visited the mountain last month with village headman Johannes Makgopa. Cattle once drank water from the river near the village, but they now have to graze five kilometres away, raising safety concerns, said Makgopa.
“Most people in our community cannot afford electricity that lasts the whole month, so firewood is essential. But the area with good wood is now fenced off by the mine,” he said.
Makgopa said people had to resort to burning milkbush, which is not suitable for cooking as its sap irritate the skin for other people.
Bokoni told GroundUp that while various issues date back to 2014, the current owner, African Rainbow Minerals, only acquired the mine in September 2022. It was previously owned by Anglo American Platinum and Atlatsa Resources Corporation.
“Bokoni Platinum Mines is aware of some of the concerns raised by members of the local community,” the company said. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Bokoni has engaged the affected families to offer assistance through its ongoing social responsibility initiatives, including engaging the services of experts to conduct the necessary assessments. These efforts reflect our commitment to contributing positively to the living conditions of communities surrounding our mining operations.”
It took a week for spokesperson Lemson Moropjane of the Sekhukhune district municipality to tell the publication that the municipality was unable to comment as it “is still investigating” the septic tank sewage problems.
The national department of mineral resources & energy and energy failed to comment.
GroundUp
West Africa upheaval requires joint mining ventures, local listings, says lobby group
OPINION | A skills revolution is needed to drive a cleaner, greener mining industry in SA
Angola needs $240m to clear hundreds of civil war minefields, official says
'No proof of funding to reopen Lily mine'
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Zama zama dilemma: Should SA rethink potential contribution of artisanal miners to the economy?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos