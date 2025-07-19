Sowetan's executive editor Pearl Sebolao has passed away.
Sebolao's journalism career spans over two decades. Before joining Sowetan last year, she was the editor of BusinessLIVE.
Nwabisa Makunga, MD of news and media at Arena, said Sebolao played an instrumental role in shaping content and guiding teams at both Sowetan and BusinessLIVE.
“Pearl was a quiet force in our newsroom – thoughtful, meticulous and deeply committed to editorial excellence. She worked largely behind the scenes, but her influence was felt widely, through the standards she upheld, the stories she helped shape and the support she offered to so many colleagues over the years.”
According to Makunga, not only was Sebolao a mentor, but she was also a steady hand and someone who brought care and integrity to everything she did.
“Her passing is a significant loss to our editorial family,” Makunga said.
Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba, said Sebolao was an important pillar of the newsroom.
"She was a meticulous editor, who insisted on editorial excellence. She was also dedicated to mentorship and skills training. She dedicated her time working with our young reporters. Her passing leaves a significant void in our newsroom. We are all deeply saddened by her loss," said Shoba
SowetanLIVE
Sowetan mourns executive editor Pearl Sebolao
Image: Thulani Mbele
