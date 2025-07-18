Mandela Day career expo proves education is still the real power

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior general manager at Bolt South Africa, also shared powerful and inspirational words with the pupils, encouraging them to think about their future, work hard and never give up.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Bolt South Africa hosted a Mandela Day career expo at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday for 67 pupils from Fidelity and Namedi Secondary Schools in Diepkoof, Soweto, with celebrities reminding them of the importance of education.
The expo showed the pupils there is more to success than likes and followers and that school still matters with celebrities Anele Zondo and Grace Mondlana, who are both university graduates, talking about their struggles to get where they are.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Anele, who is an actress, presenter, musician and businesswoman, shared her story with the pupils, taking them back to the start of her journey.
“I knew I wanted to be on TV since I was 16, knowing that I want to be in Joburg, I studied media while I was busy with auditions and selling wigs just to get by and I graduated in record time. I am a media graduate,” she said.
Even though she was building her career at the same time, she said it was important to get that degree as it taught her about the business side.
“School made me realise that you need to learn the business side of anything that you want to do, especially in the entertainment industry because talent is 50% and the other 50 is strategy.”
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Digital creator Grace Mondlana spoke about how she struggled in school but turned her life around using what she loved and was passionate about.
“I failed in grade 10 because I didn't know why I was in school but later I realised that my passion was content creation. When TikTok was first famous, we were all dancing in there and I realised that I want to bring something different to TikTOK, something authentic.
“Now I have a degree in education, I own my own car, own property and I am opening my own preschool in 2027.”
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Lerato Motsoeneng, senior general manager at Bolt South Africa, also shared powerful and inspirational words with the pupils, encouraging them to think about their future, work hard and never give up.
“No one helped me when I needed career advice but today, I want to help. I'm choosing five learners from here to mentor,” he said.
Kgaugelo Shebe from EduChange and Research Foundation (ERF), who helped select the learners pupils, said they picked pupils who they knew were reliable and would show up.
Some Namedi pupils who attended the expo said it was discouraging being labelled and judged as “underperforming kids”.
“People judge us because of the class of 2024, forgetting that we are our own people and we have our own ways, I think that we will be better, we will bring change in Namedi, we will show them.”
Grace left the pupils with an affirmation: “I am enough, I am a priority, I am worthy, I am in control, I will succeed, I am deserving, I am capable, I am powerful and I am beautiful.”
