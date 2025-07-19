Five people were shot and killed when gunmen stormed a tavern at Choba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, Gauteng, and started randomly shooting at the patrons.
Three others were injured in the Tshwane shooting.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said approximately 10 people arrived at the tavern at around 22:30 on Friday.
"It is reported that the suspects started shooting randomly, without saying a word. "Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation," he said.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.
Masondo said they are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
SowetanLIVE
Five killed as gunmen storm Tshwane tavern and shoot patrons
Five people were shot and killed when gunmen stormed a tavern at Choba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, Gauteng, and started randomly shooting at the patrons.
Three others were injured in the Tshwane shooting.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said approximately 10 people arrived at the tavern at around 22:30 on Friday.
"It is reported that the suspects started shooting randomly, without saying a word. "Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation," he said.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.
Masondo said they are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
SowetanLIVE
Another triple shooting in Cape Town
Detectives probe fatal triple shooting in Gugulethu
There'll be no shutdown on Friday – police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos