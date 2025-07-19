News

Five killed as gunmen storm Tshwane tavern and shoot patrons

19 July 2025 - 09:47
Image: 123RF/pchoti

Five people were shot and killed when gunmen stormed a tavern at Choba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, Gauteng, and started randomly shooting at the patrons.

Three others were injured in the Tshwane shooting.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said approximately 10  people arrived at the tavern at around 22:30 on Friday.

"It is reported that the suspects started shooting randomly, without saying a word. "Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation," he said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Masondo said they are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

SowetanLIVE 

Another triple shooting in Cape Town

Western Cape detectives are investigating another triple murder in which three men were shot dead in Harare, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Detectives probe fatal triple shooting in Gugulethu

Police are investigating a shooting spree that left three men dead and two injured at a home in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

There'll be no shutdown on Friday – police

Police say they will not tolerate criminality and lawless in response to an organisation that plans a protest at Union Buildings in support of KZN ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | King Monada on lekompo, fame and upcoming album
Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University