R67m paid, bridge still incomplete

About R70m has been spent on a stormwater bridge in Diepsloot, which was meant to be completed in five months in 2021. Four years later, the project remains unfinished and in need of additional R12m to complete.
The bridge was meant to connect the communities of Ext 4 and 6 to cross over a stream from Jukskei River.
The area where the JB Marks bridge is supposed to be is now a dug-up site, leaving piles of rubble and soil. At least R37m was spent on phase one and R30m on phase two. The City of Joburg needs R12m to finish the project.
The project was initiated in 2021 by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) as part of the second phase of the Diepsloot Public Environment Upgrade. The project was launched years after Angel Sibanda drowned while trying to cross the swollen Jukskei River on her way from school in 2016.
Community members say the construction site has become a danger zone for children and a symbol of stalled service delivery.
The first contractor’s services were terminated in 2021 and was replaced by another in September 2024.
A source close to the project said the delays were because the JDA did not pay invoices timeously.
“So, now [the] JDA is claiming to have financial problems, but then they’re not explaining the nature of these problems,” the source said. “The first contractor did work, which included paving and curbing, but they could not erect the bridge due to payment delays. So the contractor left,” the source said.
He said another contractor was appointed in 2024.
“[But he] suspended his work because he also wasn’t getting any payments.” The previous contractor, he said, was paid late “which caused protests by his workers. He just couldn’t carry on with the project. So it’s the same; this is happening again with the current contractor.”
The source said JDA was trying to resolve the payment issues.
“About two or three invoices are outstanding,” he said.
JDA spokesperson Elias Nkabinde conceded that the project had experienced delays, including those caused by bad weather.
“The original contractor was appointed in 2021, but was terminated in early 2024 due to poor performance,” he said. “A new contractor was appointed in August 2024 and construction has resumed and is continuing. Additional delays have stemmed from inclement weather, environmental compliance constraints and citywide budgetary constraints, which affected project timelines.”
Nkabinde said the stormwater bridge project forms part of a larger infrastructure upgrade in Diepsloot, including roads, sidewalks, stormwater infrastructure and improved pedestrian mobility.
Phase one entailed the extension of a pedestrian network along the Government Precinct Node to the north and Peach Road to the west, as well as the extension of the wetland promenade to the future pedestrian bridge.
It included the paving and curbing of sidewalks, provision of street lighting and street furniture, landscaping and the provision of roads and pedestrian infrastructure to improve mobility.
The second phase began in 2021 and includes work on JB Marks Street, Percy Qoboza Street, Gateside Avenue, Peach Road and School Road.
“To date, about R30m has been spent on phase two. An additional R12m is required to complete the works, including the bridge, pedestrian lighting, surfacing of sidewalks, and final paving,” Nkabinde said.
He said the new completion date is September, dependent on budget availability and weather.
“We understand the vital importance of this infrastructure to the community, particularly the culvert bridge and safe pedestrian routes across the Jukskei River. We apologise for the delays and assure residents that the JDA is working closely with all stakeholders to bring the project to completion,” Nkabinde said.
Che Serobedi, a resident, said the incomplete structure poses safety risks, especially for children.
“This bridge was supposed to improve lives. Now it’s doing the opposite. Parents with sick children are forced to walk double the distance to the Diepsloot South Clinic. Kids play around the stagnant water that’s formed where the river used to flow freely. It’s a drowning risk,” Serobedi said.
