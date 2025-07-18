News

IN PICS | 'Gang of robbers' in Melville area arrested, 'kidnap victims' rescued

By TimesLIVE - 18 July 2025 - 15:40
Four suspects and four victims were found.
Image: GP Community Safety

Four suspects have been arrested after law enforcement officers raided a house in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

“The suspects were reportedly terrorising communities around Auckland Park, Brixton, Melville and surrounding areas, robbing people at gunpoint,” the Gauteng department of community safety said. 

“After investigations, officers located the suspicious house in Finsbury Avenue, where they found unlicensed firearms, ammunition, laptops and cellphones.”

Wallets and identity documents were strewn on the floor.

Officers also found four Ethiopians allegedly being held hostage.

“Four suspects were arrested on the scene, while the kidnapped victims were removed and taken to a place of safety.”

