News

Another triple shooting in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 18 July 2025 - 10:33
The bodies of the three men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
The bodies of the three men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/federicofot

Western Cape detectives are investigating another triple murder in which three men were shot dead in Harare, Cape Town.

The shooting happened late on Thursday night — a day after three men were shot dead and two were wounded by gunmen in Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the victims of the latest attack were aged 29, 30 and 43.

“At about 10pm SAPS members were alerted to the scene in Ntlazane Road, where the bodies of the victims were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and all investigative avenues are being explored to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Traut.

Detectives from the provincial serious and violent crime unit are investigating both incidents.

TimesLIVE

Police investigate triple murder in Mfuleni informal settlement

Cape Town police are investigating a triple murder in a shack in the Covid-19 informal settlement on Friday night.
News
1 week ago

Detectives probe fatal triple shooting in Gugulethu

Police are investigating a shooting spree that left three men dead and two injured at a home in Gugulethu, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Court orders SAPS to fire thieving cop

The labour court has given police managers the green light to terminate the employment of an officer who admitted stealing groceries from a ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile