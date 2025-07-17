WATCH | Enterprising pupil earns income with his 'bicycle taxi'

“One day, I was sitting outside my house watching people and I realised that taxis were not able to gain access to the homes of their passengers because of the bad road. Old people would stand in the sun for some time waiting for a taxi to pick them up, but most of them are apprehensive about driving in inaccessible areas,” he said
An enterprising pupil has taken advantage of bad roads in Limpopo by using his bicycle to provide transport to people whose destinations are not accessible to taxis.
Tebatso Mogoboye of Zebediela started his business two weeks ago after seeing the gap and the frustrations of commuters who are sometimes forced to carry their groceries for long distances to their houses after being dropped off by taxis.
He uses his bike to drag a two-seater cart fitted with a roof to protect against the sun. It has a makeshift floor where customers can put their luggage and groceries.
Mogoboye said the aim was to create a convenient transport for people in his community while earning an income during school holidays.
“One day, I was sitting outside my house watching people and I realised that taxis were not able to gain access to the homes of their passengers because of the bad road. Old people would stand in the sun for some time waiting for a taxi to pick them up, but most of them are apprehensive about driving in inaccessible areas,” he said
Mogoboye said it took him several months to put together the bicycle taxi. He plans to study mechanical engineering after finishing school.
“I have a passion for using my hands to develop things and I wanted to stay away from things that would end up getting me into trouble,” he said.
He charges his customers according to the distance they want to travel, with his basic fee being R20.
“It is my second week now. I start working at 9am and finish about 7pm if I still have the energy. I make about R200 per day. This is the money I want to save for rainy days.”
He said even the taxi drivers show appreciation for his work.
“People's attitude has been positive. Motorists and taxi drivers hoot at me with a smile when I pass them,” he said.
With the schools soon to reopen, Mogoboye said he intends to operate only on weekends and still find time to study.
