DA MP Powell accused of 'spreading negative perception about SA' during US trip
'Disinformation' over expropriation act raises tension between GNU's major parties
The recent deterioration in relations between the ANC and the DA in the government of national unity is believed to have been sparked by revelations that DA MP Emma Powell allegedly spread disinformation about SA during a trip to the US.
Powell on Tuesday issued a statement claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa's envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, had been denied entry to the US and that the country refused to accept his credentials...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.