Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has thrown his weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the SA Police Service (SAPS).
On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced the commission, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will be established to investigate allegations of political interference in the police service by senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, McKenzie said he'd be willing to testify if asked.
“I'm going to testify at the commission because I know things,” he said.
“If they call me, I'm going. There are guns in the Western Cape that are killing our people.
“This one is not about getting your popcorn ready, it's about getting the popcorn factory ready because of the corruption that is going to come out of there. Every gang boss of every cartel in the world, you always hear they are arrested in South Africa, they are here. What are these people doing here?”
WATCH | ‘I know things’: McKenzie says he’d testify in SAPS commission of inquiry
Image: Freddy Mavunda
While opposition parties have criticised the formation of a commission of inquiry, McKenzie said Ramaphosa made the right decision.
“I commend the president for saying let's open this thing up for the country to see. Whoever is found guilty must go to jail. Ramaphosa did the right thing by forming a commission of inquiry because South Africans are not ready for what will come out of there. It's a crime den. People must understand the problems in the SAPS need a commission of inquiry. SAPS is falling into the hands of gangsters.
“Let's get to the truth of it. People don't understand. It's frustrating when you want immediate action now, but the matter is delicate.”
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations about the existence of a sophisticated criminal syndicate that has allegedly infiltrated the police service.
He accused Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya of interfering with police investigations and colluding with businesspeople to disband the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal.
McKenzie criticised Mkhwanazi for showing up at the conference surrounded by heavily armed officers.
“I'm glad he spoke up. What I was not happy about was the press conference with guns and people with masks. We are not a rebel country. That gives a rebel impression. You might praise him, but tomorrow someone else will call a press conference with the army. You cannot be happy with that, not in South Africa.”
