Undocumented migrant arrested for selling illicit diesel and paraffin

16 July 2025 - 12:50
Image: Supplied

A 33-year-old Mozambican man has been arrested for trading in illicit diesel and paraffin.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after the metro police acted on a tip-off.

He is facing charges of being an illegal immigrant and illicit trading. The suspect is expected to appear at the Benoni magistrate’s court soon.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini

Officers swooped in at a plot in Putfontein and arrested [the suspect] after he failed to produce a trading licence for the uncovered seven 1,000 litre tanks, 300 litres of counterfeit diesel with an estimated street value of R3,000, including 150 litres of paraffin with an estimated street value of R1,050 and a generator,” he said.

Dlamini said the suspect also failed to produce his identification documents during questioning and was detained at the Putfontein police station.

“He is facing charges of being an illegal immigrant and illicit trading. The suspect is expected to appear at the Benoni magistrate’s court soon.”

