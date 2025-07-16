Rural school aims for top chess gong

Musa Secondary School from Mpumalanga has proved that with courage and determination, everything is possible.
The school's chess team was recently crowned provincial champions in the Alexforbes Battle Boards Chess Championship and is now gearing up for the national competition later this month, where they will take on 63 other schools from around the country.
So under-resourced in the team that they practice biweekly on limited boards means players have to take turns playing on a few boards available.
“Out of the 35 students that we train, at least 10 of them get a chance to sit in front of the board while others wait for their turn because there are few materials at the school to cater to all our students. Some children feel like the game is not fun enough when they have to take time to change turns,” said coach Bafana Twala, 38.
“We only practice twice a week, including the Wednesday sports day and sometimes we end up making only competing students play and miss the opportunity to improve skills of other children,” he said.
Alexforbes Battle Boards is a national online chess championship for high school learners across the country, endorsed by Chess South Africa. It promotes inclusivity, strategic thinking and academic excellence.
Twala established Jumping Knights, a private chess club, in 2021 and then partnered with the school a year later. He said his vision was to expose children from underprivileged communities to the strategic beauty of chess.
The chess coach said at first only a few learners were interested since chess was a foreign game to most. But within a few weeks of patiently teaching them, more than 20 learners started attending the sessions.
He said their victory was more than just a win on the board as it symbolised resilience, teamwork, and the power of grassroots sports development.
“We celebrated like never before. It wasn’t just about winning, it was about proving that even with little, we could still achieve greatness,” said Twala.
One of Twala's students, Lehlohonolo Nyambose, 18, told Sowetan that he uses chess as a break when studying at home.
He started playing chess when he was 15 years old and said as much as it can be a demanding sport, the game gave a peace of mind.
“I was interested when they introduced chess at our school and it has always been something I wanted to play, but never knew where to start. I love how it clears my mind to think properly without rushing. It's calms me – something that my school work does not give me,” Nyambose said.
Rural school aims for top chess gong
Reigning provincial champs aim for top three in nationals
Image: Supplied
Musa Secondary School from Mpumalanga has proved that with courage and determination, everything is possible.
The school's chess team was recently crowned provincial champions in the Alexforbes Battle Boards Chess Championship and is now gearing up for the national competition later this month, where they will take on 63 other schools from around the country.
So under-resourced in the team that they practice biweekly on limited boards means players have to take turns playing on a few boards available.
“Out of the 35 students that we train, at least 10 of them get a chance to sit in front of the board while others wait for their turn because there are few materials at the school to cater to all our students. Some children feel like the game is not fun enough when they have to take time to change turns,” said coach Bafana Twala, 38.
“We only practice twice a week, including the Wednesday sports day and sometimes we end up making only competing students play and miss the opportunity to improve skills of other children,” he said.
Alexforbes Battle Boards is a national online chess championship for high school learners across the country, endorsed by Chess South Africa. It promotes inclusivity, strategic thinking and academic excellence.
Twala established Jumping Knights, a private chess club, in 2021 and then partnered with the school a year later. He said his vision was to expose children from underprivileged communities to the strategic beauty of chess.
The chess coach said at first only a few learners were interested since chess was a foreign game to most. But within a few weeks of patiently teaching them, more than 20 learners started attending the sessions.
He said their victory was more than just a win on the board as it symbolised resilience, teamwork, and the power of grassroots sports development.
“We celebrated like never before. It wasn’t just about winning, it was about proving that even with little, we could still achieve greatness,” said Twala.
One of Twala's students, Lehlohonolo Nyambose, 18, told Sowetan that he uses chess as a break when studying at home.
He started playing chess when he was 15 years old and said as much as it can be a demanding sport, the game gave a peace of mind.
“I was interested when they introduced chess at our school and it has always been something I wanted to play, but never knew where to start. I love how it clears my mind to think properly without rushing. It's calms me – something that my school work does not give me,” Nyambose said.
Their youngest member on the team, Mongezi Maphosa, 13, started playing chess when he was in primary school under Twala's private club.
Now, with nationals on the horizon, the team is not resting on its former glory.
Most importantly, the coach is preparing the children emotionally, teaching them to stay calm under pressure and to maintain focus whether winning or losing.
“We know this next tournament is going to be tougher. We’ll be facing players who, like us, succeeded in the previous rounds [and] some may even be stronger than us. So, we’re preparing strategically, focusing on the three key phases of a chess game: the opening, middle game and the end game.”
Twala said that he wants to strengthen the team's existing foundation.
“We want to be in the top three in the country and we are very hopeful and looking forward to working as hard as possible to achieve that,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Funding delays force NGOs to suspend aid for vulnerable families
Local entrepreneurs to showcase innovative products at expo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos