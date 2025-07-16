Potential risk of a coup in SA – Ntshavheni

“I don't know why they are protesting. For one thing, I know General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi does not need anyone's protection. So, I don't know why they are protesting. We need to understand the decision of the president,” Ntshavheni said.
At a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering in sensitive investigations and protecting controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
He alleged that Mchunu had ties with individuals outside the police force, including Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had influenced Mchunu's decision to disband the political killings task team in December.
He further alleged that deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, was in cahoots with Mchunu to shut down the political killings task team.
Mkhwanazi also said a police investigation had uncovered a syndicate run by a drug cartel.
He said the network included politicians, law enforcement officials from the SAPS, metro police and correctional services, as well as prosecutors, members of the judiciary and businesspeople.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Tuesday placed Sibiya on leave of absence.
“I directed him to stay at home while I investigate the allegations [made against him by Mkhwanazi],” Masemola said.
Masemola’s decision comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on leave of absence with immediate effect.
Ramaphosa also announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to probe allegations of criminal infiltration in law enforcement, intelligence and the broader criminal justice system.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing on Tuesday that Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on leave was commendable and does not imply guilt or prejudgment.
He also welcomed the formation of the commission of inquiry.
“Left unaddressed, such allegations threaten to erode public confidence in the institutions that are meant to protect the South African people and uphold the rule of law,” Mbalula said.
Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron said Masemola’s move was irregular.
He said the distinction between “leave of absence” and “suspension” was significant in policing.
“When allegations of misconduct arise, the only lawful options under the regulations are precautionary suspension or temporary transfer.
“Accountability depends on transparency and on applying the rules as written. Leave of absence is not a lawful substitute for suspension,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has appointed Gwede Mantashe as acting minister of police.
SowetanLIVE
Potential risk of a coup in SA – Ntshavheni
Like Mchunu, Sibiya has also been placed on 'special leave'
Image: GCIS
SowetanLIVE
