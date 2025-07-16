Pensioner assaulted, forced into circumcision by unruly mob

The two incidents on Sunday have left the community of Mamatsha near Polokwane, Limpopo, in shock, while others took to the streets in protest against the local headman who is believed to have allowed the initiation school to operate there.
Mathobela said his ordeal left him embarrassed and scarred. “I don't know the men who abducted me,” he told Sowetan.
“They told me they were sent by the local headman, and they kept accusing me of interfering with initiation matters, though I knew nothing about their accusations. They continued to assault me, inflicting severe injuries all over my body, and left me with a fractured arm.
Mathobela said he suffered immense trauma and had been confined to his bed since being discharged from hospital. “I just hope the justice system deals harshly with these perpetrators. They also need to explain to me why they did this to me.” he said.
Three people, including a traditional healer, appeared at the Mankweng magistrate's court yesterday on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and kidnapping. They were each released on R2,000 bail, and the case was remanded to September 18.
Mathobela said he did not subscribe to traditional initiation, and that his parents never forced it on him. However, he said all his four sons went to the initiation school on their own accord.
His wife Makgomo said the incident has degraded her husband in the village. “These cruel men have taken my husband’s dignity and turned him into a laughing stock in the community,” she said.
As the initiates were running amok, Phoshoko and another man were not spared. “They came to my house and tied me with a rope and forced me into a van before taking me to the initiation school. I told them that I have already been circumcised but some didn’t believe my story. They forced me to undress so that they can see my genitals.” said Phoshoko who managed to escape at night.
Mahlankane Mathobela,72, was enjoying his brew of umqombothi at his house when a group of initiates broke through his gate, beat him up and dragged him to a nearby mountain where he was circumcised by force.
Moments later, his neighbour Sipho Phoshoko, 39, was also abducted from his home and taken to the mountain but after beating him up with knobkerries, his abductors realised he was circumcised, and he managed to escape the same night.
However, Mathobela, a pensioner and father of four sons, wasn't that lucky, as he laid in the bush bleeding from his injuries. He spent the night under guard before he was rescued by government officials the following day and taken to hospital.
According to Salamina Letsoalo, a member of the community policing forum, the unruly mob also stole R1,000 worth of sorghum beer and packs of snuff from a woman who sells them,
Letsoalo said the incidents were unprecedented in their village. “The initiates were armed with traditional weapons and harassed innocent people who were merely enjoying traditional beer. This behaviour cannot be tolerated as it dents the reputation of initiation schools,” she said.
Letsoalo said the operator of the initiation school was not from their community but was allegedly granted permission by the local headman.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the violent acts. “While we acknowledge the cultural significance of initiation, it must never be used as a tool for intimidation, violence, or forced participation. Such criminal behaviour undermines the very values that cultural traditions are meant to uphold,” she said.
