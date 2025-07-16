Some MPs say it could take long for an ad hoc committee to wrap up its probe into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about the rot in the police service.
MPs weigh up ways to probe Mkhwanazi claims fast and efficiently
Image: Deaan Vivier
Some MPs say it could take long for an ad hoc committee to wrap up its probe into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about the rot in the police service.
The portfolio committees on police, justice and constitutional development met on Wednesday met to discuss the necessary approach and process they will take in their investigation of the matter.
"I hear [some MPs] advocating for an ad hoc committee. There was once an ad hoc committee that looked into the public protector. It was supposed to be so quick [but] it lasted over two years," said Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana.
"One of the reasons that ad hoc committee lasted as long as it has is because of legal representation. A good thing about a joint committee is that there is no legal representation. You get to the truth without legal representation," Gana said.
Last week, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza asked the committees, including that of intelligence, to probe allegations of interference in investigations made against police minister Senzo Mchunu.
A legal opinion from parliament’s legal services suggested a full-blown investigation as set out by National Assembly rules and the powers and privileges Act, or the establishment of an ad hoc committee.
It also suggested that the committees can "exercise their conferring powers".
At a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering in sensitive investigations and protecting controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
He alleged that Mchunu had ties with individuals outside the police service, including Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had influenced Mchunu's decision to disband the political killings task team in December.
He further alleged that deputy police commissioner for crime detection, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, was in cahoots with Mchunu to shut down the task team. Mkhwanazi also said a police investigation had uncovered a syndicate run by a drug cartel.
He said the network included politicians, law enforcement officials from the SAPS, metro police and correctional services, as well as prosecutors, members of the judiciary and businesspeople.
Fadiel Adams from the National Coloured Congress (NCC) said his party did not support an ad hoc committee. "The NCC cannot support this ad hoc committee, it is only going to replicate what is supposed to be the work of the [committee]."
However, Kenneth Meshoe said his party, the African Christian Democratic Party, supported it, noting it would need to work at top speed.
"The people are demanding answers... people are angry, it is a fact. When you see crowds in the streets protesting and saying 'Hands off Gen Mkhwanazi,' one cannot underestimate the fact that something could be brewing. The police have discredited themselves and as a result are not trusted," he said.
The EFF’s Eugene Mthethwa said they supported the ad hoc committee as a better option to tackle the allegations.
"It also allows the same very committees to participate in the ad hoc committee, unlike the commission of inquiry that suspends the work of the committee and the confidence that the people of South Africa must have on us. The president is accountable to us."
The Umkhonto weSizwe Party said the judicial commission of inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the allegations
would be costly.
ActionSA's Athol Trollip said citizens needed an effective and efficient way in parliament to get to the bottom of the allegations. "...so that we can stop the rot in the police services. We can't wait 12 months with more people dying in the streets and more people helping themselves through nepotism and corruption in the police services."
Parly legal adviser tells MPs to probe police rot allegations in-house
I welcome an investigation that will be led by a judge – Sibiya
Top cop Masemola places deputy Sibiya on leave
