Londie London gives Minnie Ntuli a legal ultimatum

16 July 2025 - 11:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
Singer Londie London has threatened to take action against radio presenter Minnie Ntuli following a failed apology text message sent to her on Saturday after Gagasi FM released a statement about their disappointment in the presenter's latest behaviour. 

The two women have not been seeing eye to eye in the recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) and often got into heated arguments that almost end in blows being thrown.

Londie has now served Ntuli with a letter of demand instructing her to post an apology.

“We demand from you as we hereby do, that you record a sincere video apology, which you should send to us and post on all social media accounts by 5pm on Wednesday, failing which we hold instructions to sue for damages and open an assault case with the police,” wrote Londie's legal representative Katekani Lamula.

Katekani Lamula

Lamula said Ntuli’s attempts to ‘apologise’ were not sincere and was only issued to maintain her image for her work. 

“On or about July 11, Gagasi FM released a statement alleging that you have apologised to cast members. Our client denies receiving an apology from you before the release of the statement.

“After the release, you released your statement, which does not directly refer to our client. Ex facie your statement, it is clear that it was released to save your working relationship with Gagasi FM. Your statement was released before you sent an SMS to our client,” he said. 

Lamula said Ntuli constantly defamed Londie during the shooting of the reality show, further assaulting her. 

In one of the episodes Ntuli is seen shouting at Londie accusing her of disrespecting her parents. She throws down a cushion, stands up and repeatedly pokes Londie.   

“On or about July 12, you sent our client an SMS purporting to be an apology, still in this message you refer to Gagasi FM, again clearly reiterating that it was sent to save your working relationship with them. It is our instruction that to date you have not sincerely apologised to our client for your defamatory remarks and assault,” Lamula said. 

