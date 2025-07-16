News

FREE TO READ | Keeping up with technology

16 July 2025 - 15:25

In a fast-changing world, it is often difficult for the formal education system to keep up with the needs of society. The skills that are sorely needed today are not necessarily the same as those which were required ten or even years ago. Technology is streaking ahead of the rest of society and, if we do not keep up, we run the risk of having, in the near future, an educated but unskilled population.

In this edition of Skills Development, our focus is on how we can keep up with technological changes and how we can prepare our youth to face the future with confidence. Among many other issues, we look at how government, through the TVET colleges, universities and SETAs,-is having to reimagine its role, and how the private sector, through some innovative projects, is trying to fill the gaps.

We look at how young people are upskilling each other in South African townships, giving life to the old student slogan, Each One, Teach One. We also look at the rise of technology learning and teaching in townships. More and more, skills are being needed in South Africa’s green economy and we ask whether enough is being done to prepare young people for the future of climate resilience. We also look at how entrepreneurs are grabbing the opportunities presented by new technologies to impact positively on society. But it is not only about preparing young people for the digital age; it is also about preparing some of them for tried-and-tested artisanal jobs, the kinds that have been around for ages and which will be around for ages, such as plumbing, welding and mechanics.

Ryland Fisher, editor

FREE TO READ | Sweat, smile, repeat - science says so!

Did you know your feet are tiny superheroes, packed with 26 bones, 33 joints and over 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments – all working overtime to ...
News
5 days ago

FREE TO READ | We cannot allow transformation to be reversed

We live in a world where there has been a right-wing resurgence, putting transformation internationally at risk. The pushback against what is known ...
News
1 week ago

FREE TO READ | Recipes for a happy life

Professional chefs, like Reuben Riffel who is on our cover, spend their entire lives figuring out how to coax new - flavours from familiar ...
News
1 week ago

FREE TO READ | Rooted locally, connected globally

In this issue of High-Flyers, we’re unearthing a new kind of travel consciousness – one that knows the world is beautifully integrated, but also ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile