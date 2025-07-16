FREE TO READ | Keeping up with technology

In a fast-changing world, it is often difficult for the formal education system to keep up with the needs of society. The skills that are sorely needed today are not necessarily the same as those which were required ten or even years ago. Technology is streaking ahead of the rest of society and, if we do not keep up, we run the risk of having, in the near future, an educated but unskilled population.

In this edition of Skills Development, our focus is on how we can keep up with technological changes and how we can prepare our youth to face the future with confidence. Among many other issues, we look at how government, through the TVET colleges, universities and SETAs,-is having to reimagine its role, and how the private sector, through some innovative projects, is trying to fill the gaps.