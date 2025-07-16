Family seeks justice after police 'set free' motorist who ran over their child

Video footage showed the driver refusing to stop when told to do so while approaching the group before driving into them. . The driver was granted bail at the police station on the same day she handed herself over claiming she was being attacked.
Soyaya said they were initially told that the motorist would be arrested on the day of the incident.
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was run over by a car during a traditional ceremony is outraged that the driver of the vehicle has not yet appeared in court to face charges three weeks after the incident.
Thando Pretty Mahlangu was killed when a 68-year-old woman drove through a group of girls during a coming-of-age ceremony in Dinwiddie, Germiston on June 28. Video footage showed the driver ignoring attempts to block her before hitting people in the group.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo told Sowetan yesterday that the culpable homicide case against the motorist had been provisionally withdrawn pending further investigations. However National Prosecuting Authority said it never handled the matter as it was not enrolled in court.
Thando's family has expressed frustration at lack of urgency from the police in investigating her death and bringing the driver of the vehicle that killed her to justice.
"The handling of the case is very frustrating for us... We are busy planning marches by Friday demanding justice for Thando," said Thando's uncle Mzwandile Soyaya.
"We are giving this investigating officer and the SAPS a long rope to hang themselves. We wish the matter could be handled at the provincial level because currently justice is not being served. "
Video footage showed the driver refusing to stop when told to do so while approaching the group before driving into them. . The driver was granted bail at the police station on the same day she handed herself over claiming she was being attacked.
Masondo confirmed that the bail was negotiated at the Germiston police station by the woman's lawyer and in the presence of a prosecutor on July 2. He said a prosecutor was called to the police station for the matter and that negotiating for bail at a police station is standard procedure.
On July 3, Masondo said, the matter sat in the Germiston magistrate's court and was temporarily withdrawn for further investigation.
" The court gave instructions to the investigating officer to gather more information and evidence. Once all those instructions have been carried out, the docket will be taken back to court for a decision," he said.
NPA's spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Sowetan that the case was never put on the court roll.
"If the bail hearing was at the police station, we wouldn't know about it as the NPA. The matter is not enrolled at this point," Mjonondwane said.
Soyaya said they were initially told that the motorist would be arrested on the day of the incident.
He said they went to the police on Monday for an update, and they were told she would be apprehended that day and taken to court the following day.
Soyaya said they went to court that Tuesday and when the suspect did not appear, they returned to the police station where they were told she had not been arrested yet.
According to Soyaya, the investigating officer told the family that the motorist had indeed been arrested after handing herself over to police in the company of her lawyer.
They later heard rumours that she had been released on bail. And when they went to the police station to confirm that, they were told that the investigating officer would be in touch.
Last Thursday, he said, the investigating officer told them the matter was not enrolled in court.
"He said they are still awaiting the autopsy and hospital admission report. Those are the things we understand are being required by the state prosecutor for him to decide whether the charge gets changed to murder instead of culpable homicide. We are relying on them and waiting to hear from them on the way forward and getting all the reports they needed."
SowetanLIVE
