A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an alleged fraudster after he skipped bail and failed to appear in court three times for allegedly swindling unsuspecting victims of more than R1.2m through an investment scheme.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the warrant for Siphiwe Manana’s arrest was issued yesterday at the Pretoria North magistrate’s court, where he was a no-show.
Yesterday’s hearing marked the third time Manana, 41, has not appeared in court.
Manana is out on R20,000 bail after his arrest on fraud charges in December.
He is accused of running an illegal scheme since 2013, promising huge returns on investments, and swindling more than 18 victims out of their money.
Last year, Sowetan spoke to a Free State teacher who said he swindled her out of R400,000. An amount of R200,000 was from her savings, while R200,000 was a loan from a bank
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority last year warned the public about Manana and his company Pol Empire’s illegal activities.
The company topped the list of 40 untraceable firms that the National Consumer Commission warned the public in December against doing business with.
Arrest warrant out for alleged R1.2m fraudster
Manana has failed to appear in court on three occasions
Image: SAPS
