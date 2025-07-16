News

Army uniforms, machetes recovered in huge dagga plantation raid

By TIMESLIVE - 16 July 2025 - 13:43
Fourteen suspects were arrested after police uncovered a 5ha dagga plantation which masqueraded as a vegetable farm.
Fourteen suspects were arrested after police uncovered a 5ha dagga plantation which masqueraded as a vegetable farm.
Image: SAPS

Fourteen suspects including 10 foreigners were arrested after police uncovered a five-hectare dagga plantation which masqueraded as a vegetable farm.

A co-ordinated operation led to the discovery of the dagga plantation and cultivation hub — worth hundreds of thousands of rand — in the Springfield area of Babanango in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

During the operation — which involved Zululand, Vryheid and Ulundi police, home affairs immigration officers and Ulundi municipality crime prevention officers — pieces of army uniform, machetes and processed dagga were also found.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 40, are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile